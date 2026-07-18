5 Amarnath Pilgrims Among 6 Injured In Road Accident In J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Jul 18: Six people, including five Amarnath pilgrims, were injured after their vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur early Saturday, officials said.

The vehicle was part of a convoy carrying more than 3,600 pilgrims that had left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Kashmir to undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra and offer prayers at the holy cave shrine, they said.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the truck parked along the roadside near Jakhani on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at around 5 am, injuring five pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and the driver -- a resident of Ganderbal district.

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All the injured were shifted to Government Medical College, Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, officials said.

The injured have been identified as Ansh (15), son of Rakesh Verma; Rakesh Kumar (44), son of Ram Naresh; Vishal Verma (21), son of Kamlesh Verma; Surjeet Kumar (20), son of Narinder; and Neerja Verma (33), daughter of Ram Naresh, all residents of Lakhimpur and Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

An official spokesperson said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation following the accident.

The lieutenant governor spoke with Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Minga Sherpa and medical officials, and directed them to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

“Spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur and medical officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident near Jakhani, Udhampur, earlier this morning. Five pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and a driver from Ganderbal sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at GMC Udhampur,” Sinha said on X.

“Senior officials have been directed to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care are provided for their swift recovery. I pray to Baba Barfani for the safety, well-being and smooth journey of all devotees,” he said.