5 ALLEN students shine in NEET-UG 2026 results

Excelsior Correspondent

KOTA, July 17: Students from ALLEN Career Institute once again demonstrated excellence in the country's biggest medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2026 results.

Five students featured in the top 10, while 46 students from the institute are in the top 100.

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According to the released results, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly secured 715 out of 720 marks.

Based on tie-breaker rule priorities, Aryan Gupta was awarded All India Rank 1 and Panshul Bansal was awarded All India Rank 2.

Bansal has been a regular classroom student at ALLEN for two years, while Aryan Gupta is associated with ALLEN Career Institute through its distance learning program.

Additionally, ALLEN classroom student Ayush Bhalotia secured All India Rank 4 with a score of 710.

Aryan Dubey, a student of the ALLEN online test series, achieved AIR 7, while ALLEN classroom student Gaurav Singh secured All India Rank 9.

ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja congratulated all the students and their families on these outstanding results. ALLEN has proved its excellence in the results.

The NEET-UG 2026 results show 5 students in the top 10, 10 in the top 20, 23 in the top 50 and 46 in the top 100 belonging to ALLEN.

Of these, 36 are classroom students (including one from online live classes), and 10 are from the distance learning and online test series programs.

The NTA has released a press release listing the top 138 students who scored 690 marks or higher; among them, 63 students are from Allen.

This group includes 50 students from classroom programs, one from an online live classroom program, and 13 from distance learning and online test series.