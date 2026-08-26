5.160 Kg heroin seized, 3 arrested as NCB busts Jammu drug cartel

JAMMU, Aug 26: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu has busted a major cross-border heroin trafficking cartel with the seizure of 5.160 kg of heroin worth several crores and arrest of three persons, including the alleged mastermind.

An NCB official said acting on specific intelligence on August 22, a vehicle was intercepted at Panjtirthi in Jammu and 5.160 kg of heroin was recovered from two persons, both residents of Baramulla.

During the follow-up investigation, he said, the agency identified another Baramulla resident as the alleged mastermind and supplier of the network.

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The NCB traced the alleged mastermind to Leh in Ladakh and arrested him on August 24, within two days of the seizure.

The NCB official said that preliminary investigation suggests that the seized heroin was part of an organised cross-border supply chain and may have originated in Pakistan before being brought into India through the Uri sector.

He said the NCB is now investigating the wider network to identify the cross-border suppliers, financial links, transporters, local associates and intended distribution network.

The operation comes days after two other heroin seizures by NCB Jammu. The agency had seized 438 grams of heroin on August 12 and 603 grams on August 13, highlighting intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

The NCB official said that further investigation is underway to establish the cartel’s forward and backward linkages.