49th UTT Jammu District TT Ranking C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The 49th UTT Jammu Table Tennis Ranking Championships 2026 commenced at MA Stadium, Jammu, with an opening ceremony organised by the Jammu District Table Tennis Association in collaboration with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the Table Tennis Association of J&K and the J&K Sports Council under the “My Youth My Pride” initiative.

International table tennis player Satbir Singh inaugurated the championship and appreciated efforts to promote the sport at the grassroots level. Ajay Sharma, Senior Vice President of the Table Tennis Association of J&K, said the championship would help players prepare for upcoming national competitions. Gurvinder Singh Sasan and Nitin Verma officiated the matches.

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In the Under-11 boys category, Satvik defeated Rihansh by 3-0, Arthvit beat Gourish by 3-1, Kritarth overcame Satwik by 3-1, and Hitarth defeated Rakshit by 3-0. In the Under-13 boys category, Satvik beat Hitarth by 3-0, Aarav defeated Arthvit by 3-0, Kritarth overcame Jason by 3-1, and Zain beat Sanav Thakur by 3-0.

In the Under-15 boys category, Sanav defeated Manvik by 3-1, Kritarth edged past Divteg by 3-2, Aahan beat Laksh Rajput by 3-0, Eeshan defeated Jason by 3-1, Harshit overcame Renesh by 3-1, and Gunteg beat Atarsh by 3-0.

Prominent attendees included Vikas Dogra (Incharge Manager, Indoor Sports Complex), I.P. Singh, Rajan Sharma, Manider Singh, Narinder Singh, Vasu Dewan, and Sheetal Gandotra.