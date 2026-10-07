49th Jammu District Table Tennis C’ship from Oct 13

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: The 49th UTT Jammu District Table Tennis Championship 2026 will be held at the Indoor Table Tennis Hall, MA Stadium, Jammu from October 13 to 15.

Organised by the Jammu District Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Table Tennis Association of J&K, Ultimate Table Tennis and J&K Sports Council under its "My Youth My Pride" initiative, the championship will feature Hopes (U-11), Cadet (U-13), Sub-Junior (U-15), Junior (U-17), Men, Women and Veteran Men categories.

Advertisement

Interested players have been asked to submit their entries along with date-of-birth proof by October 11 at 5 pm. No offline entries will be accepted. The entry fees are Rs 100 for U-11, Rs 200 per individual event for other age categories and Rs 300 for Men, Women and Veteran Men.

The draws will be held at the Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, on October 12 at 6 pm. Participants have been advised to maintain discipline and decorum, failing which disciplinary action may be taken under JKTTA rules.