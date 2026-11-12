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Home / J&K Govt Orders / 48 DySPs Of 2024 Batch Adjusted Following Completion Of Training

48 DySPs Of 2024 Batch Adjusted Following Completion Of Training

JAMMU, Nov 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered the adjustment of 48 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) of 2024 batch following completion of their Basic/District Practical Training. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
08:19 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered the adjustment of 48 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) of 2024 batch following completion of their Basic/District Practical Training.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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