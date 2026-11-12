48 DySPs Of 2024 Batch Adjusted Following Completion Of Training
JAMMU, Nov 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered the adjustment of 48 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) of 2024 batch following completion of their Basic/District Practical Training. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Nov 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered the adjustment of 48 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) of 2024 batch following completion of their Basic/District Practical Training.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement