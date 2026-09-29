46,237 of 46,998 MLA-recommended works included in District Capex Plan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: The Government today said that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has accommodated 46,237 of the 46,998 developmental works recommended by MLAs in the District Capex Plans for 2026-27, while 5,875 of 9,800 works recommended under the UT Capex Plan have been included.

The Government, in a reply to question regarding "Developmental Plans" tabled by Central Shalteng MLA Tariq Hamed Karra in the Legislative Assembly, said the District Capex Plans were prepared by the respective DDCs in consultation with the concerned MLAs and approved after examination by the Finance Department.

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The Government said the Finance Department had instructed all District Development Commissioners to formulate district plans in consultation with MLAs and ensure that works were selected after due consultation with elected public representatives. "Accordingly, as against 46,998 works recommended by the Hon'ble MLAs, 46,237 works have been accommodated in the District Capex Plans for 2026-27," the reply said.

On the UT Capex Plan, the Government said MLAs had prioritized works of different departments during 2025-26, but some were taken up only partially due to the "voluminous number" of activities and amounts being accommodated in subsequent years. "Thus, against 9800 works recommended, 5875 works have been accommodated in the UT Capex Plan," it said.

The Government said sanctioned ongoing works were already under execution, while new works require administrative approval, technical sanction, tendering and allotment before execution.

On delays in developmental works, the Government said the process for new works "does take a couple of months" to start on the ground, but departments and DDCs have planned their execution and completion within the stipulated time-frame. "A few works may get delayed due to legal/ technical/ land issues," the government said, adding that such issues are taken up during regular review meetings at the district, departmental and UT levels.

It said works costing more than Rs 2 crore that are accorded high priority are funded under SASCI for their earlier completion.

The Government said the approved District Capex Plan works were at various stages of execution. The approval of the District Capex Works Plans was conveyed to the concerned DDCs through letter No. FD-DED1/29/2026-03 dated 25.06.2026.

It also said Rs 4 crore per MLA per annum is provided under the Constituency Development Fund for execution of works recommended by MLAs in accordance with the extant CDF guidelines.

On accountability, the Government said implementation of District Capex Plans and CDF works is regularly monitored by DDCs and the Finance Department. Executing agencies are responsible for timely completion and compliance with prescribed guidelines and timelines. "In case of any delay, the matter is reviewed by the Finance Department/DDC and appropriate action is taken as per the extant rules/instructions," it said.

The Government said progress is monitored through periodic reports, physical verification and review meetings, while complaints relating to implementation are examined by the Finance Department and DDCs.

On the low-bid system, the Government said it had already issued instructions on August 8, 2025, providing for Additional Performance Security from successful bidders quoting abnormally low bid prices.

The measure, it said, provides a financial safeguard against abnormally low bids and is intended to mitigate the risk of non-performance, abandonment and delay in execution of works.