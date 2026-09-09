44th death anniversary of NC founder observed

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 8: The National Conference (NC) today said its political adversaries were seeking to weaken the party and "silence the voice" of the people of J&K, as its top leadership gathered here to observe the 44th death anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and workers, paid floral tribute and offered Fateha at the Mazar-e-Quaid at Naseem Bagh.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

Speaking on the occasion, party leaders said J&K was passing through "one of its most critical phases" and alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the National Conference so that what they termed "anti-Kashmir designs" could succeed.

"The message of Sher-e-Kashmir remains relevant even today: never bow before oppression, keep raising your voice for truth and continue the struggle for a better future for generations to come," they said.

The leaders said Sheikh Abdullah had dedicated his life to public dignity, political autonomy, social justice and economic equality, and described his political legacy as continuing to resonate in the present.

They said the mass movement led by Sheikh Abdullah had challenged the centuries-old feudal system and created political consciousness among the people, asserting that the people were the true source of power.

"The vision of Sher-e-Kashmir is not merely a chapter of history but a living ideology that continues to resonate in every heart that raises its voice for rights, identity and dignity," they said.

The party leaders also recalled the widespread public mourning that followed Sheikh Abdullah's death on September 8, 1982, saying the massive turnout at his funeral reflected the deep bond between him and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the morning, a Quran Khwani was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Reading Room in Naseem Bagh as part of the longstanding tradition.

Floral tribute and Fateha were also offered at the grave of Sheikh Abdullah's wife, Begum Akbar Jehan.

Among those present were NC General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary and MP Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and several members of the council of ministers, legislators and senior party leaders.