44,000 FRA claims received, most rejected: Rana

‘Govt examining grounds for rejection’

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Minister Javed Ahmad Rana today said around 44,000 applications had been received under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the Union Territory, with most of them rejected, adding that the Government was examining the grounds for the rejections.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a national-level regional conference on the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, Rana said the Government was working to strengthen the implementation mechanism under the Act.

He said the Tribal Affairs Department had been designated as the nodal department for FRA implementation by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, following which dedicated FRA cells had been established in every district.

"After the formation of the Government, the Tribal Affairs Department was made the nodal department, circulars were issued, and now we have formally established FRA cells," he said.

Rana said two representatives had been assigned to each district to work on FRA implementation and remain in contact with the Government, Gram Sabhas and tribal representatives to facilitate the processing of cases.

On concerns over the eviction of tribal families and the demolition of their structures, Rana said the Government had issued a circular directing that no eviction or removal of structures should take place without following the prescribed legal procedure.

He said the directive, issued by the Tribal Affairs and Forest Departments, had helped curb illegal demolitions and similar incidents.

Asked whether the Government would demolish the houses of poor people in forest areas, Rana said such houses would not be demolished, while action against illegal constructions and encroachments would continue in accordance with the law.

Rana was speaking on the sidelines of a national-level regional conference convened to discuss the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, the challenges faced in J&K, and the experiences of other states in extending benefits to forest-dwelling and tribal communities.

He said the conference aimed to examine implementation gaps, address shortcomings and create awareness about the rights and benefits available under the legislation.

Referring to the role of Gram Sabhas, Rana said they were a key institution in implementing the Act and urged their representatives across J&K to exercise their powers and take the initiative in processing cases.

"The position, powers and authority of the Gram Sabha cannot be challenged by anyone; it holds supreme authority," he said.

Responding to a question about the absence of elected panchayats, Rana said Gram Sabhas continued to exist even without an elected panchayat.

He added that panchayat elections would be held at the appropriate time, as stated by the Chief Minister.

Rana also said the Tribal Affairs Department would organise similar awareness conferences at the district and block levels to improve understanding of the Act and strengthen its implementation.

On alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission flagged by a House Committee, Rana said the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts would conduct inquiries and submit their findings to the Government.