44 kg heroin, 3 kg Ice recovered in Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH, Aug 25:

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the BSF, foiled a major cross-border narcotics smuggling bid on Tuesday, recovering 44.5 kg of heroin and 3 kg of Ice (methamphetamine).

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The action came on a specific input generated by Counter Intelligence of Ferozepur.

A Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was jointly conducted with BSF in the fields of Village Gajniwala in Ferozepur, leading to the recovery of the smuggled consignment, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station, State Special Operations Cell in Fazilka.

Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the cross-border smuggling network and identify all persons associated with the cross-border handlers, said the DGP. (PTI)