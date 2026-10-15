44 Harvard University-affiliated Indian scholars express concern over 'concerted campaign' against Election Commission of India, Supreme Court

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: A group of 44 Harvard University-affiliated Indian scholars, alumni, and professionals have expressed deep concern over the "negative public discourse" and "concerted campaign" against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court.

The signatories have also questioned the use of Harvard's name "to lend credibility to a political campaign".

In a joint statement, titled 'Statement on Constitutional Responsibility, Rule of Law, and Institutional Integrity', they said:

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"We, concerned citizens from the world's oldest and largest democracy, India, write with a deep sense of responsibility. In moments such as these, silence cannot be an excuse for indifference.

"We are deeply concerned by the negative public discourse and concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India, the Supreme Court, the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, and Parliament. Also troubling are reports of the use of Harvard University's name to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation."

They said the language used to describe India as being under "siege" and to characterise constitutional authorities as "thieves" or "compromised" raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions.

They stated that while the actions of law enforcement agencies to uphold public order deserve fair scrutiny, but "sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric cannot substitute for evidence, due process or institutional accountability".

"The dignity of public servants and the offices they hold must also be respected. The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests."

The signatores, including Rajat Sethi, A K Raghawan and Abhigyan Satyam, stated that citizens' commitment "must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation."

The statement comes as a rejoinder to the October 12, statement by 100 Harvard University alumni, students, faculty members and staff expressing solidarity with protesters detained during the October 10 demonstrations.

The October 12 statement had come following the opposition and CJP protests in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

(UNI)