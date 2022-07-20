434 Covid-19 Cases, One Death Reported In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar, July 20: Jammu and Kashmir reported 434 covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in more than five months, even as there was one death due to the virus during the time, officials said on Wednesday.

248 cases were reported from Jammu division and 186 from Kashmir division, taking the overall tally to 457951, they said.

Giving district wise details, they said, Jammu reported 154 cases, Srinagar 147, Kathua 31, Udhampur 19, Baramulla 16, Budgam 11, Doda and Ramban nine each, Poonch eight, Rajouri, Samba and Kishtwar eight each, Kupwara four, Ganderbal three, Pulwama and Bandipora two each and Shopian one.

Among the total cases, 165389 are from Jammu division and 286077 from Kashmir, they said.

There was one death from Jammu region due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4761 people have succumbed to the virus—2336 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 111 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—52 from Jammu division and 59 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 1724 active case— 996 in Jammu and 728 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 17552 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)