42,540 PMAY-G households cases recommended for deletion: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 28: As many as 42,540 households flagged by the automated system under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) have been recommended for deletion following verification at the block and district levels, the Government informed the Legislative Assembly today.

The disclosure came in response to a question by Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali regarding exclusion of eligible households during the Awaas+ 2024 survey and subsequent verification under PMAY-G 2.0.

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According to the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, 38,457 system-flagged cases in the Jammu division and 4,083 in the Kashmir division were recommended for deletion.

The department said the process was carried out in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar, however, said no eligible household or individual had been deliberately or officially rejected or deleted from the PMAY-G Awaas+ 2024 database at this stage.

He said some blocks had reported instances where deserving households were not appearing in the Draft Permanent Wait List (PWL), apparently due to automated scrutiny, validation and eligibility checks conducted through the prescribed system.

Since the final PWL has not yet been generated, Dar said, non-inclusion in the draft list could not be treated as final rejection or deletion from the PMAY-G beneficiary-selection process.

The Government acknowledged receiving complaints about eligible households being excluded due to technical or system-generated flags or errors in the Awaas+ mobile application.

Dar said flagged or reverted cases were being subjected to verification and re-verification by field functionaries as per the prescribed procedure.

No case, he said, could be treated as finally rejected or deleted without due verification and approval by the competent authority, wherever required.

Dar said the 42,540 cases were recommended for deletion after verification at both block and district levels through the deletion module, in accordance with the Ministry of Rural Development's guidelines.

However, there is currently no prescribed mechanism for direct re-inclusion of households left out or deleted from the PMAY-G beneficiary list, the Government informed the House.

Dar said Gram Sabhas had been conducted in concerned panchayats to identify and verify genuine and deserving households that may have been left out during the survey or subsequent verification.

Cases identified or recommended through the Gram Sabha process would be examined and processed in accordance with applicable Central guidelines and any procedure prescribed by the competent authority, he said.

The department said the Draft Permanent Wait List was being prepared and the final list had not yet been generated.