42 years on, Bajrang Dal remains committed to 'service, security, sanskar': VHP

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 : VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Thursday said the Bajrang Dal has remained committed to its motto of "Seva, Suraksha and Sanskar" as the organisation completed 42 years.

Bajrang Dal was formed in 1984 as a youth organisation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), initially to provide security to the Ram-Janki Rath Yatra in Ayodhya, Bansal said in an article.

He said the organisation later began mobilising Hindu youth for the Ram temple movement and was involved in various other campaigns.

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According to Bansal, the Bajrang Dal undertakes blood donation, tree plantation, temple cleaning, ambulance services and emergency relief during accidents, disasters and pandemics.

He said the organisation has also been involved in religious pilgrimages and social mobilisation programmes, including the Amarnath and Baba Budha Amarnath yatras, and the Ram Setu campaign.

Bansal said the Bajrang Dal has also worked to protect Hindu places of worship, religious traditions and cultural values.

He said the organisation faces challenges, including religious conversions, cow slaughter, "love jihad", terrorism, demographic imbalance and the erosion of culture and values.

"Service, security and sanskar" remain the organisation's guiding principles, Bansal said. (PTI)