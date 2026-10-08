42 IAS, 7 JKAS officers shifted, adjusted

Major reshuffle in civil administration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today ordered transfer, posting and adjustment of 49 officers inluding 42 IAS and seven JKAS.

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Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department (Additional charge of the posts of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K and Administrative Secretary, Estates Department), shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department relieving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan of the additional charge.

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Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Tourism Department (Additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department) has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department.

M. Raju, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (Additional charge of L the post of Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department was divested of the additional charge of Department of Health & Medical Education. He shall hold additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department. He shall also hold the additional charge of the Department of Disaster, Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction relieving Chandraker Bharti of the additional charge.

R Alice Vaz, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department (Additional Charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Department) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Transport Department. She shall also hold additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Commissioner, Civil Aviation. She shall also continue to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Department.

Saugat Biswas, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department was posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department relieving M. Raju of the additional charge.

Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu (Additional charge of the posts of Additional CEO, Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority and Resident Commissioner, J&K Govt., New Delhi) has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and continue to hold the charge of Resident Commissioner, J&K Govt., New Delhi.

Naveen S L, Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department (Addl. charge of Commissioner, Civil Aviation) was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquiries, J&K.

Avny Lavasa, Secretary to the Government, Transport Department (Additional Charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department and Tribal Affairs Department) has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department. She shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

Anjali Sehrawat, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission was transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances Department.

Vikas Kundal, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional CEO, Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Commissioner of Enquiries, J&K is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K relieving Dr. Sagar Doifode Dattatray, of the additional charge.

Rahul Yadav, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited (Additional charge of MD, JK Power Corporation Limited) has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department relieving Saurabh Bhagat, of the additional charge. He shall also hold additional charge of the Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited.

Owais Ahmed, Director, Skill Development J&K (Additional charge of Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department) was transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department. He shall also hold additional charge of the post of Director, Skill Development J&K.

Dr. Sagar Doifode Dattatray, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department (Additional charge of Mission Director HADP, JKCIP, Agristack & Inspector General of Registration, J&K) has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department.

Dr. Devansh Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (Additional charge of the posts of CEO, SPV, Jammu City and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as CEO, State Health Agency, J&K with additional charge of MD, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara was transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Akriti Sagar, Managing Director, National Health Mission, J&K (Additional charge of Special Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department) has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation with additional charge of CEO, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA).

Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam was transferred and posted as Managing Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation with additional charge of CEO, SPV for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project.

Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner, Samba has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation with additional charge of the posts of CEO, SPV, Jammu City and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission, (Urban).

Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Faz Lul Haseeb, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department. He shall hold the additional charge of Mission Director HADP and JKCIP.

Abhishek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Dr. Rupesh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Shreya Singhal, Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation (Additional charge of CEO, JK ERA and Director, Information, J&K) has been transferred and posted as Deputy.

Ananth Dwivedi, CEO, State Health Agency, J&K with additional charge of MD, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K and Additional Secretary to the Govt., Revenue Department was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Mamta Yadav, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Director, Information, J&K.

Mahima Madan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kathua, was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag.

Vidhu Shekhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Pranjal J Hazarika, Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla was transferred and posted as Director, J&K Archives, Archaeology and Museums.

Vivek Agarwal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Director, Employment, J&K with additional charge of CEO, Mission YUVA.

Ishita Rathi, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu vice Vidhu Shekhar.

Vikas Ahlawat, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Labour Commissioner, J&K.

Prince Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri was transferred and posted as OSD, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Gaurav Yadav, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri.

Seerat Baji, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, was posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West).

Leena Padha, Mission Director, Skill Development Mission has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K vice Md. Shafiq Chak who shall report to General Administration Department for further posting.

Rajinder Singh Tara, Secretary in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Anoo Malhotra, Director General, Rural Sanitation, J&K was transferred and posted as Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Director, J&K Archives, Archaeology and Museums has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Charandeep Singh, Labour Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Rakesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Lok Bhawan.

Sachin Jamwal, Additional Secretary JKPSC was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Sushil Kesar, Deputy CEO, SASB has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Irfan Bahadur, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West) was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Budgam.

Afroza Bano, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Budgam has been transferred and shall await in the General Administration Department for further posting.