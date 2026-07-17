41 XEns shifted in PW(R&B)

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: The Government today issued orders of transfers and postings/adjustments of 41 Executive Engineers (XEns), Civil, in the PW(R&B) Department in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Akhter Hussain Shah, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment as Executive Engineer, is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer PMGSY Division. Ramban vice Ghulam Mohd Sheikh; Sumit Kotwal, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, Police Housing Corporation vice Imran Khan; Amit Abrol, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Reasi vice Kewal Singh; Naveen Gupta, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment as Executive Engineer, is posted XEn PW(R&B) Division East Jammu. He shall also hold the charge of JK Sports Council Jammu in addition to his own duties.

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Irfan Ahmad Miskeen, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment is posted as Executive Engineer, DIQC vice Adil Mushtaq Rather; Raman Sumbria, In-charge Executive Engineer awaiting orders of adjustment is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) PD-I Jammu vice Amit Sharma; Zareena Tabussum, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Mohd Khalid, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment, is placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for further posting; Zia Rehman Qazi, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Division, Pulwama vice Javid Ahmad Dar; Khalid Owais, In-charge Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Gurez vice Abdul Aziz Lone; Anu Shivgotra, awaiting orders of adjustment in administrative department, is posted as Technical Officer to Chief Engineer DIQC against an available vacancy; Kuldeep Kumar, In-charge Executive Engineer, under orders of transfer to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, Jammu Municipal Corporation against an available vacancy.

Mohd Sajad Khan, In-charge Executive Engineer, under orders of transfer to DIQC, is posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division, Poonch against an available vacancy; Imran Khan, In-charge Executive Engineer, Police Housing Corporation is transferred and posted as Technical Officer to Chief Engineer, PW (R&B) Zone Pir Panjal vice Basharat Ali; Amit Sharma, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) PD-I, Jammu is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Khour against an available vacancy; Maqsood Ahmad Basu, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Shopian is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Pulwama vice Ghulam Gousu Saqlain; Javaid Ahmad Dar, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Pulwama is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) Division Kulgam vice Shabir Ahmad Tak; Ghulam Gousu Saqlain, In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Pulwama is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, Srinagar Development Authority; Muneer Ahmad, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) Division Kralpora is transferred and posted In-charge Executive Engineer, SMC City Roads Division against available vacancy and Khurshid Jahan, In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Handwara is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division DH Pora vice Ghulam Mohd Shiekh.

Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division DH Pora is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Vailoo vice Manzoor Ahmad Parray; Manzoor Ahmad Parray, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Vailoo is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Pahalgam against an available vacancy; Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, In-charge Executive Engineer, DIQC is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Pattan vice Isma Wahid; Isma Wahid, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Pattan is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for further posting; Kewal Singh, In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Reasi is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for further posting; Adil Mushtaq Rather, In-charge Executive Engineer, DIQC is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Tangmarg vice Altaf Hussain Lone; Altaf Hussain Lone, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division, Tangmarg is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Kralpora vice Muneer Ahmad. He shall also hold the charge of Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Kupwara in addition to his own duties; Abdul Aziz Lone, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division, Gurez is transferred and placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for further posting; Ghulam Mohd Sheikh, In-charge Executive Engineer PMGSY Division Ramban is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, J&K Housing Board Srinagar against an available vacancy while Basharat Ali, Technical Officer to Chief Engineer PW(R&B) Pir Panjal is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, DIQC vice Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani.

Pawan Kumar, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Reasi is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra against available vacancy; Firdous Ahmad Gratta, In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Kupwara is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, J&K Sports Council Kashmir vice Irfan Ahmad Banday, who has been sent to PW(R&B) PD-III Srinagar against an available vacancy; Syed Masoodi, In-charge Executive Engineer, REW Kulgam is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Handwara vice Khurshid Jahan; Shabir Ahmad Tak, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) Division Kulgam is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Division Zainpora vice Mohammad Jahangir Hakim; Mohammad Jahangir Hakim, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Zainpora is transferred and posted as In-charge Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) Division Lolab; Rajesh Sharma, In-charge Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Kishtwar is transferred and posted in the Jammu Municipal Corporation vice Rajesh Kumar who has been sent to PMGSY Division Kishtwar; Farooq Ahmad Shah, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Handwara shall hold the charge of Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Langate, in addition to his own duties; Zahoor Ahmad, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) Division, Kupwara shall hold the charge of Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Tangdar, till Javid Iqbal resumes his duties while Neeraj Gupta, In-charge Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Katra shall hold the charge of Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division, Reasi in addition to his own duties.