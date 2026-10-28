41% of nutraceutical samples fail tests in J&K

FDA intensifies checks, lifts 146 samples

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K, has intensified enforcement against nutraceutical products after 136 of 328 samples tested over the preceding six months were found non-conforming, recording a non-conformity rate of 41.46%.

Advertisement

In a fresh enforcement drive across all districts of the Union Territory, the FDA conducted 168 inspections and lifted 146 samples for testing to assess product safety, quality and compliance with mandatory labelling requirements, it said today.

Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources that are marketed for nutritional or health benefits.

These include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal products and other formulations intended to supplement the diet.

During the inspections, seven labelling violations were reported, for which issuance of notices was recommended under the applicable regulatory provisions.

Further action will be taken in accordance with the findings and relevant provisions of food safety law.

The fresh drive was launched in view of the high rate of non-conformity detected in samples collected during the preceding six months.

The FDA said the intensive exercise was aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and assessing compliance with prescribed standards among food business operators dealing in nutraceutical products.

The department reiterated that nutraceutical products must comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed thereunder, including requirements relating to product quality, statutory labelling declarations and restrictions on product claims.

Food business operators have been advised to ensure strict compliance with statutory provisions governing the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of nutraceutical products.

The FDA said enforcement and sampling drives would continue across J&K to strengthen compliance with food safety regulations and ensure that products available to consumers meet prescribed safety and quality standards.