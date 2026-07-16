41 Executive Engineers Transferred, Adjusted In PWD (R&B)
JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer, posting and adjustment of 41 Executive Engineers (Civil) in the Public Works (R&B) Department in the interest of administration. As per an order, the transfers, postings, and adjustments...
JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer, posting and adjustment of 41 Executive Engineers (Civil) in the Public Works (R&B) Department in the interest of administration.
As per an order, the transfers, postings, and adjustments were ordered following placement of several Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as Incharge Executive Engineers (Civil) recently.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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