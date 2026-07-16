Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / 41 Executive Engineers Transferred, Adjusted In PWD (R&B)

41 Executive Engineers Transferred, Adjusted In PWD (R&B)

JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer, posting and adjustment of 41 Executive Engineers (Civil) in the Public Works (R&B) Department in the interest of administration. As per an order, the transfers, postings, and adjustments...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:48 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer, posting and adjustment of 41 Executive Engineers (Civil) in the Public Works (R&B) Department in the interest of administration.

As per an order, the transfers, postings, and adjustments were ordered following placement of several Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as Incharge Executive Engineers (Civil) recently.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra