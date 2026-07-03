Peshawar, Jul 3: At least 40 people, including women and children, were killed when a bus they were travelling in fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place when the Peshawar-bound bus entered Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after crossing Balochistan's Sherani district.

Officials said eight people have been rescued and sent to hospital.

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It is suspected that the brakes of the bus failed, and it skid off the road while navigating a tough bend in the mountainous area.

However, an investigation has been initiated to examine the cause, officials said.

Road accidents are common and often fatal in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of a combination of factors like treacherous terrain, extreme weather, and frequent traffic violations. (Agencies)