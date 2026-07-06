40-day Gurmat Samagam concludes at LoC in Poonch

450th Sthapana Diwas of Amritsar

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 5: Resonating with the divine hymns of Gurbani and the universal Sikh ethos of Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all), the 40-day 26th Mahaan Gurmat Samagam concluded today with profound devotion.

Advertisement

Held at the historic Gurdwara Yaadgar Sant Bhai Bahadur Singh Ji Dehri Sahib in Dharamsal Khari-situated closer to the Zero Line at Chakkan Da Bagh, Poonch-the monumental gathering stood as a beacon of peace, drawing an estimated 15,000 devotees to the border region.

Adding immense historical and spiritual weight to this year's congregation, the 26th Samagam was devotionally dedicated to the 450th Sthapana Diwas (Foundation Day) of the holy city of Sri Amritsar Sahib.

In reverence of this historic milestone, the concluding ceremonies were elevated by soul-stirring Kirtan and profound Gurmat discourse led by esteemed figures who traveled from the holy city itself. The Sangat was blessed by the presence of Singh Sahib Giani Gurpreet Singh Ji, Hazuri Kathavachak of Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib, Amritsar, and the Hazoori Raagi Jatha of Bhai Gurbachan Singh Ji from Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. Their divine rendition of Gurbani filled the border skies with echoes of praise, deeply moving the congregation.

Giani Gurpreet Singh reflected on the foundational vision of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji, tying the 450-year legacy of the holy city of Amritsar to the timeless egalitarian teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. He also recounted the supreme sacrifices of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Dayala Ji, reminding the Sangat of the Sikh duty to uphold righteousness, protect human rights, and live a life of selfless service.

True to the Sikh traditions of Seva (selfless service) and Vidyadaan (imparting education), the Gurdwara Management Committee executed a series of major humanitarian and religious initiatives throughout the 40-day programme. Key highlights included a transformative 10-day Gurmat Sikhlai Camp, which instilled moral and historical values in the youth. The Samagam featured inspiring spiritual programmes presented by children, dedicated Istri Satsang (women's congregation) sessions, and insightful seminars organized by the Sikh Missionary College, Poonch).

Demonstrating strong communal harmony and shared reverence, the concluding day witnessed a significant presence of senior military, judicial, and civil dignitaries. Adnan Sayeed, CBI Judge, Srinagar, actively participated in the congregation and offered special prayers for regional peace, joined by Mohd Sayeed, Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Poonch.