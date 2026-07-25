4 vehicles seized for illegal mining in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Police, in coordination with the Geology and Mining Department, today seized four vehicles involved in illegal mining in the Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said acting on credible information, Police Station Kunzer and officials of the Geology and Mining Department seized four vehicles allegedly used for the illegal extraction and transportation of Nala Bajri and Nala Mouq from the Pariswani Nallah, the spokesperson said.

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The spokesperson identified the seized vehicles as a tipper, two tractors and a dumper. "The vehicles were later handed over to the Geology and Mining Department, which imposed penalties under the relevant mining laws, while further legal action has been initiated," he said.