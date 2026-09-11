4 TTP militants killed in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Sept 11: Pakistani security forces killed four TTP militants, including an Afghan national, during an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The operation was conducted in the Kurram district on Wednesday.

Security personnel killed an Afghan national affiliated with the Fitna al-Khawarij and three of his associates, police said.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Afghan national was allegedly involved in several terrorist attacks in Pakistan, police added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the past few years. (PTI)