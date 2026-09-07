4 tractor trolleys seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 6: Continuing its sustained campaign against illegal mining, District Police Poonch today seized four tractor trolleys alleged involved in illegal mining activities.

The action was taken during a special checking and enforcement operation conducted by the police within the jurisdiction of Police Station Poonch.

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The seized vehicles were found engaged in the unauthorized extraction and transportation of mining material in violation of the applicable rules and regulations. Acting promptly, the police seized the vehicles to prevent further illegal mining activities. The Mining Department has been informed for initiating necessary legal proceedings and further action under the relevant provisions of the mining laws and regulations.