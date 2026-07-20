4 tourists killed, 1 injured as car falls into ravine

PESHAWAR, Jul 19 : Four tourists, including two women, were killed and another was injured as the car they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official said.

According to initial reports, the driver lost control, causing the car to veer off the road and fall into the ravine.

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All the tourists were from Sialkot district in Punjab province.

Rescue 1122 from Mansehra district dispatched ambulances and rescue teams to the site. All the occupants were shifted to the nearby Kiwai hospital, where four were declared dead.

Road accidents are common and often fatal in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of a combination of factors like treacherous terrain, extreme weather, frequent traffic violations, poor road conditions, poor vehicle conditions and untrained drivers. (PTI)