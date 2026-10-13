4 suspected terrorists killed on LoC in Poonch after powerful IED blast

Were trying to infiltrate to carry out terror attack

*High alert sounded in Rajouri, Poonch districts

Sanjeev Pargal

Advertisement

JAMMU, Oct 12: A powerful blast rocked near the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district this afternoon in which four suspected Pakistani terrorists, trying to infiltrate into the Indian side with a view to carry out major action, were killed. Following the incident, Army has sounded high alert all along the LoC in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

While there was no official version from the Army till late tonight, sources told the Excelsior that a group of four to five suspected terrorists tried to intrude into the Indian territory from Nangi Tekri area of Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district around 4 PM taking cover of adverse weather conditions in the area.

A powerful blast took place at the time of infiltration reportedly caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The IEDs are generally planted by the troops on the LoC with a view to trap the infiltrators and prevent Border Action Team (BAT) reaching close to their posts.

“Four infiltrators were killed in the blast,'” the sources said, adding they were wearing Pathani suits and were suspected to be the Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory with a view to carry out major terror attacks.

No casualties were reported on the Indian side.

Sources, however, confirmed that bodies of the infiltrators were lying in no man's land on the LoC and haven't been recovered so far as weather further deteriorated in the area after the blast. At the time of IED blast, some explosive devices being carried by the suspected terrorists may also have exploded resulting into casualties.

Army is maintaining high alert all along the LoC following killing of dreaded terrorist Moosa as there had been reports that Pakistan could push infiltrators or resort to BAT action to take revenge of the commander's elimination. It was due to high alert that the Army had further mined the forward areas along the LoC in which the suspected terrorists were trapped and got killed.

Killing of Moosa, who was one of the most hardcore terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, was eliminated few days back in the Kashmir Valley and his killing hasn't been taken lightly by the Pakistan army, terror outfits like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)

``All out conspiracies are being hatched in Pakistan and PoJK by the terrorist commanders and the Pakistan army to carry out an attack in Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration thwarted on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector today was part of this,'' the sources said.

Following the explosion, security forces sounded an alert across the sector and intensified vigilance along the LoC to assess the situation and prevent any possible security breach, the officials said, adding troops have been kept on high alert along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In a separate development, Army today detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in Basoni area of Mendhar sector on the LoC in Poonch district.

The landmines were spotted during track construction at 8.25 am and 12.10 pm, officials said, adding both explosive devices were later destroyed by Army experts in a controlled explosion.

Around a dozen landmines were detected and defused by the Army in the area during the past one week.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration system. However, heavy rainfall can sometimes wash away the mines, causing them to surface in areas where they may pose a potential risk.