RAMBAN/JAMMU, Nov 8: Four police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), sustained minor injuries after their vehicle overturned when it was hit by a bus on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Chanderkote in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The accident occurred shortly after the police vehicle joined the escort of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma as his convoy entered Chanderkote jurisdiction while travelling from Srinagar to Jammu, the officials said.

The bus hit the police vehicle at a crossing, causing it to overturn on the highway. Four police personnel, including the SHO -- Inspector Vicky Thapa -- were injured in the incident. They were taken to District Hospital Ramban for treatment, officials said.