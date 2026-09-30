PESHAWAR, Sept 30: Pakistan security forces have killed four militants in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces and recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from them, police said on Wednesday.

Three militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali and surrounding areas of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, a police official said.

The operation was conducted after receiving information about the presence of militants and the targeted hideout of Fitna al-Khawarij, police said.Â

Pakistan uses the term "Fitna al Khawarij" for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Police said that a large quantity of weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

Security forces also foiled an attempt by the militants to stop a ration truck near Mir Ali Bazaar.

Separately, a militant affiliated with TTP was killed in an exchange of fire near Mal Madrasa of Surab district in Balochistan, police said. Â

Weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from the slain militant.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the past few years. (PTI)