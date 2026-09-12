PESHAWAR, Sept 12: Pakistan security forces killed four militants, including a key commander, during an intelligence-based operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, police said.

The operation was conducted in the Akakhel area of Bara in Khyber district, after intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants, resulting in the deaths of four militants identified as commander Khalid Umar Ghazi, Malik Arab Gul, Ariana and Hanzala, the official said.

Khalid Umar Ghazi was allegedly involved in the blockade of Hayatabad Toll Plaza in Peshawar a few months ago.Â

Ghazi was also allegedly involved in various attacks on security forces in Peshawar, Bara and Tirah Maidan. Security forces continue to conduct search operations in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the past few years. (PTI)