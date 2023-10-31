4 Killed, 10 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Kupwara

KUPWARA, Oct 31: At least 4 persons died while 10 others were injured after a vehicle fell in a gorge in Nawagabra area of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the vehicle skidded off and fell in a gorge, resulting in death of 4 persons.

He said that 10 others travelling in the vehicle also suffered injuries in the incident.

“The injured are being treated at SDH Tangdhar. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered,” the official added.