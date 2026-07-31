4 JKPS officers promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The Government today ordered promotion of two JKPS officers in the Superintendent of Police Selection Grade (1) Level 13 and two Superintendents of Police to Selection Grade (II) Level 12.

Abdul Qayoom and Shafket Hussain, JKPS have been accorded promotion in the Superintendent of Police Selection Grade (1) Level 13.

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Raj Pal Singh and Mohd Rafi Giri, both JKPS have been promoted as Superintendent of Police Selection Grade (II) Level 12.

The promotion orders were issued by Principal Secretary to Government Home Department Chandraker Bharti.