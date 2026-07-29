4 injured in two vehicles’ collision

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 28: Four persons were injured when two Tata Mobile vehicles collided head-on at Muradpur in Rajouri district today.

Reports said the accident took place at Muradpur on Rajouri-Jammu highway, when two speeding Tata Mobile vehicles, bearing registration numbers, JK11E-5172 and JK11F-9233 met head on collision during the day today. The impact of the collision left four occupants injured.

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Local residents and Traffic Police team led by DTI Rajouri Inspector Kapil Manhas and SHO Rajouri Inspector Imran khan immediately rushed to the spot and assisted in shifting the injured to Government Medical College (GMC), Hospital Rajouri for treatment.

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The injured have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (25), son of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Bhawani, Nowshera; Sameer Ahmed (24), son of Mohd Hanif, resident of Kotdhara; Shubam Sharma (22), son of Rajesh Kumar, resident of Palma and Mohd Saleem (20), son of Mohd Rafiq, resident of Kotdhara, Rajouri.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, Dr. Shamim Ahmad, said that all the four injured persons are receiving necessary treatment. Three patients are stable but one injured Neeraj is serious and has been referred to GMC Jammu.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of accident.