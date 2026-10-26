4 IAS officers are senior, two from same batch of new CS

Reshuffle in top hierarchy of civil admn inevitable

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Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Oct 25: A major reshuffle in top level of the civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir is likely with taking over of Sajjan Singh Yadav as new Chief Secretary of the Union Territory on October 31as four IAS officers working on different posts here are senior to him while two others are of the same batch.

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Yadav, whose posting order as new Chief Secretary of J&K replacing Atal Dulloo, was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is 1995 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre while two officers posted as Financial Commissioners (Additional Chief Secretaries) in Jammu and Kashmir are from 1992 batch and one each from 1993 and 1994 batches. Two officers are from 1995 batch.

There are few posts which can be upgraded to rank of the Chief Secretary and whose meetings are not necessarily required to be chaired by the top bureaucrat. Also, the officers senior to Sajjan Singh Yadav can also be posted out of Jammu and Kashmir in different States/UTs of AGMUT cadre or on the Central deputation, sources told the Excelsior.

Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Jal Shakti Department with additional charge of FC Revenue and Administrative Secretary Estates and Revenue and Ashwani Kumar, FC (ACS) Power Development Department with additional charge of Administrative Secretary Mining, belonged to 1992 batch of AGMUT cadre of IAS. Both are senior to Sajjan Singh Yadav.

Vipul Pathak, another IAS officer of AGMUT cadre is also from 1992 batch but he is on Central deputation.

Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister (Omar Abdullah), a 1993 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre and Ashish Chandra Verma, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department, who is 1994 batch AGMUT cadre officer, are also senior to Yadav.

Navin Choudhary, an IAS officer of 1994 batch from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre (now part of AGMUT) also belongs to 1994 batch but he is presently posted in Delhi.

Shailendra Kumar, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance and Anil Kumar Singh, FC (ACS) PWD (R&B) are from 1995 batch of AGMUT cadre to which Sajjan Singh Yadav belongs.

Rohit Kansal, an IAS officer of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre (now AGMUT) is also a 1995 batch officer but he is presently posted as Secretary Rural Development Department with the Government of India.

Atal Dulloo, who is retiring as the Chief Secretary on October 31, is 1989 batch IAS officer of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

``In any case, top hierarchy of the civil administration is likely to witness major reshuffle with the takeover of Yadav as the new Chief Secretary on October 31 as the officers senior to him may either be moved to the posts which can be declared equivalent to rank of the CS or they can be sent on Central deputation or other States/UTs which are part of AGMUT cadre,'' the sources said, adding posting of the Chief Secretaries is domain of the MHA.

If some of the senior IAS officers are transferred out from Jammu and Kashmir, it will get an equal number of officers from AGMUT cadre, they said.