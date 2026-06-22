4 held with heroin, sharp weapon

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 21: Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 22.28 grams of heroin-like substance and a sharp-edged weapon (toka) here today, officials said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bikram Kumar of Barian, tehsil Vijaypur, district Samba, Bodh Raj alias Shama of Barian Camp, tehsil Vijaypur, district Samba, and Malkit Singh and Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Raipur Pangdour, tehsil and district Samba.

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Officials said the accused were arrested from the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway near Barian area of Supwal on the basis of credible information shared by sources.

They were accordingly booked in case FIR number 177/2026 under sections 8/21/22/25/29 of the NDPS Act and 4/25 Arms Act registered at Police Station Samba, with further investigation set into the motion, added officials.