4 held with 47 kg heroin

CHANDIGARH, Sept 20:

Punjab Police seized over 47 kg of heroin and arms and ammunition from four people as it unearthed a cross-border heroin smuggling network in Faridkot on Sunday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police seized 47.3 kg of heroin, three .30 bore pistols along with three magazines and 15 live cartridges from their possession.

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Those arrested have been identified as Ankush, Mangal Singh, Sachin alias Sanju and Anmol Singh, all residents of Ferozepur.

Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police teams also impounded their two vehicles used in the smuggling operations.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused are linked to a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms into the state.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its forward and backward linkages, he said.

Sharing operational details, Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police, Gurbans Singh Bains, said during a checkpoint for the forthcoming Baba Farid Agman Purab festival, a team from Faridkot police intercepted a car on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police apprehended the four occupants and, upon a search, seized the massive consignment of 47.3 kg of heroin along with illegal weapons and ammunition, he said.

The SSP said the probe also revealed that the gang was receiving consignments of heroin and weapons dropped via drones from across the border in the border areas of Fazilka and Ferozepur districts for further distribution in the state.

Further investigation is ongoing, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act at Police Station Sadiq in Faridkot. (PTI)