4 held in Punjab with 5 pistols

CHANDIGARH, July 27: The Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested four persons in Amritsar over alleged links with a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module.

Five sophisticated .30 bore pistols, over 2 kg of heroin and Rs 5 lakh in suspected drug money has been recovered from the accused, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrestee have been identified as Bittu Kumar alias Bhaiya (20), a resident of Navi Abadi in Amritsar; Sahib Singh (21), a natives of Dhagana village and presently residing at Fateh Singh Colony in Amritsar; Sanjeev Kumar alias Nannu (22), a resident of Pink Colony in Tarn Taran; and Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (22), a resident of village Chhiddan in Amritsar.

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Investigation revealed that the accused were involved in cross-border smuggling of illegal weapons and narcotics. Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify all associates, the DGP said.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on reliable intelligence, police teams first arrested Bittu and Sahib Singh. One pistol was recovered from his possession, while, two more pistols were recovered later based of their disclosures.

During investigation, the accused revealed that they were also involved in cross-border drug smuggling, Bhullar said, adding that acting on their disclosures, police teams arrested two more accused -- Sanjeev Kumar and Sandeep -- and recovered 2.015 kg heroin along with Rs 5 lakh in suspected drug money from their possession.

During further investigation, police teams recovered two more pistols on the basis of disclosures made by Sandeep alias Sunny, he added.

Accused Bittu is wanted in several criminal cases pertaining to Arms Act violations and theft. (PTI)