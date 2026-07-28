4 held for gambling in Sopore

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Police today arrested four persons for gambling at a public place near Government Middle School, Janwara in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, and stake money along with playing cards was seized during the operation.

A Police spokesperson said police acted on credible information about gambling activities in the area. A team from Police Post Warpora raided the spot and apprehended four persons identified as Ashiq Hussain Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, son of Wali Mohammad, Bashir Ahmad Chopan, son of Mohammad Sadiq Chopan, and Mohammad Altaf Mir, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, all residents of Janwara, Sopore.

Advertisement

During the raid, police recovered and seized stake money and playing cards from the spot, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, a case under FIR No. 183/2026 has been registered at Police Station Sopore, and further investigation is underway.