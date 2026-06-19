4 Fire And Emergency Services Officials Suspended After ACB Arrest

JAMMU, June 19: The Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, Jammu and Kashmir, has placed four officials under suspension following their arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with FIR No. 01/2025 registered at Police Station ACB Central Jammu.

According to an order issued by Director Fire and Emergency Services Alok Kumar, the suspended officials are Leading Fireman Farooq Ahmad Wani and Firemen Mohammad Abdul Qayoom, Feroz Ahmad Yatoo and Shameem Ahmad Dar.