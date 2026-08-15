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Home / State / 4 Dy Directors promoted as JDs in Prosecution Deptt

4 Dy Directors promoted as JDs in Prosecution Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 14: The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the promotion of four Deputy Directors as Joint Directors (JDs) in the Prosecution Department. Those promoted on the recommendation of the Jammu and Kashmir...

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Daily Excelsior
04:27 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the promotion of four Deputy Directors as Joint Directors (JDs) in the Prosecution Department.

Those promoted on the recommendation of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission are Harminder Singh, Kamal Sharma, Suresh Kumar, and Prashant Mahajan.

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