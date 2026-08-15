4 Dy Directors promoted as JDs in Prosecution Deptt
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 14: The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the promotion of four Deputy Directors as Joint Directors (JDs) in the Prosecution Department. Those promoted on the recommendation of the Jammu and Kashmir...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Aug 14: The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the promotion of four Deputy Directors as Joint Directors (JDs) in the Prosecution Department.
Those promoted on the recommendation of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission are Harminder Singh, Kamal Sharma, Suresh Kumar, and Prashant Mahajan.
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