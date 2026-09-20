Jammu, Sep 20: Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin at separate places in Kathua and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Murad Ali and Barkat Ali were arrested after 11 grams of heroin was allegedly seized from their possession during checking at Maroli-Lakhanpur along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Kathua district late Saturday night, a police spokesman said.

He said the duo was travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted and checked, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance.

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Another alleged drug peddler Rohit Sharma was nabbed along with three grams of heroin during patrolling in Kathua city Saturday night, the spokesman said.

The police also arrested Bittu Singh, a resident of Katra, during checking at Chungi along Reasi–Jammu Road in Reasi district on Saturday, the spokesman said.

He said a white-coloured polythene packet containing heroin was allegedly seized from his possession.

All the four drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said. (Agencies)