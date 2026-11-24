Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 23: Police today arrested four drug peddlers and recovered around 192 grams of charas and charas-like substances in separate operations in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, besides attaching a commercial property worth Rs 1.10 crore belonging to a drug peddler.

A police spokesperson said a police team from Police Station Bijbehara apprehended Rafiq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Krandigam, during naka checking on the Bijbehara-Opzan road near Kirkadal and recovered around 170 grams of charas from his possession.

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In another operation, a team from Police Post Sangam arrested Bashir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Kawni in Pulwama district, at a naka in Naina GB Khalil and recovered around eight grams of charas, he said.

The spokesperson added that Police Station Anantnag separately apprehended Ajaz Ahmad Malik of Mattan Chowk and Zohaib Quyoom of Nazuk Mohalla, Achabal Adda. Around eight grams of charas-like substance was recovered from Malik and six grams of charas from Quyoom. "Cases have been registered in all the incidents and further investigation has been initiated," the spokesperson said.

In a separate action, police attached a commercial property worth approximately Rs 1.10 crore belonging to Ghulam Nabi Allai, a resident of Melhoora village in Shopian district, at Hamzehpora, Semthan, along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, he said.

The spokesperson said the property comprises a double-storey concrete shopping complex with five shops and five rooms. The attachment was carried out by Police Station Bijbehara under the provisions of the NDPS Act during a financial investigation linked to FIR No. 83/2025, registered under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the Act. "The attached property has an assessed current market value of Rs 1.10 crore," he said, adding that the accused was involved in multiple NDPS cases.