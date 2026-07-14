4 drug peddlers arrested in Rajouri, Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Four alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested with heroin and ganja in separate operations carried out by police in Rajouri and Samba districts today, officials said.

In Samba district, police arrested one Mohammad Atif and his wife Salma Sheikh, both residents of Ward Number 17, Shanker Nagar, Udhampur, after intercepting their Ertiga car (PB01F-0894) during a naka on the Rakh Barotian-Shiv Nagar link road near Shamshan Ghat in Vijaypur.

Advertisement

During the search, police recovered around 20 grams of heroin-like substance (chitta) from their possession and also seized the vehicle.

Accordingly, the duo was booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Vijaypur.

Meanwhile, in Rajouri district, police arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate incidents.

At Thalka Naka in Nowshera, police apprehended one Avikash Chand of Ward Number 1, Poonch, after he tried to flee on noticing the naka, and recovered about 5 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession.

In another operation near Bhella Bridge in Rajouri town, police arrested one Mohammad Javid of Gakhrote, Peeri in Kotranka after he attempted to escape during routine patrolling.

Police recovered 87 grams of ganja-like substance from him and seized the contraband after completing legal formalities.

Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at Police Stations Nowshera and Rajouri.

Police said further investigations are underway to trace the sources of the narcotics and identify the forward and backward linkages of all the arrested individuals.