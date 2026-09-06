4 arrested for cutting tree in forest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: Four persons were apprehended in Anantnag's Matihindoo area during a night operation while they were allegedly cutting forest timber and loading it onto a tractor.

A police spokesman said that a police party from Police Station Larnoo caught the four during the intervening night of September 4 and 5, and seized the tractor bearing registration number JK03M-5421.

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The apprehended persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Khari, Irshad Ahmad Khari, Shabir Ahmad Pathan and Niyaz Ahmad Khari, all residents of Matihindoo.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of law and investigation initiated.