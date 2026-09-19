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Home / National / 4.9 magnitude quake jolts parts of Northeast

4.9 magnitude quake jolts parts of Northeast

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted parts of the Northeast on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:47 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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GUWAHATI, Sept 19: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted parts of the Northeast on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km, with tremors felt in Guwahati, among other places in the region.

The quake struck at 4.01 pm, and no damage has been reported yet, the NCS said. (Agencies)

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