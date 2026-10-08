4.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal

KATHMANDU, Oct 8: A moderate earthquake of 4.1-magnitude has struck western Nepal, officials said.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the quake struck at 9:37 pm (local time) on Wednesday, with its epicentre located in Budhiganga Municipality-10, Bajura district, Sudurpaschim Province, around 750 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Bajhang, Kalikot and Achham districts.

However, so far there are no reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. (PTI)