3rd Zonal Level Display Your Talent 2026 concludes at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: '3rd Zonal Level Display Your Talent 2026-Jammu Zone' concluded today at the University of Jammu with an impressive valedictory function.

Eminent Singer, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee and an alumna of Display Your Talent, Seema Anil Sehgal was the chief guest whereas Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar University of Jammu was the guest of honour. Prof Jasbir Singh, former Dean Students Welfare was the special guest at the occasion. Other dignitaries on dais included Prof Prakash C Antahal, Dean Students Welfare; Prof Monika Chadha, Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee and Prof Sarika Manhas, Co-Chairperson, CCC.

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In her address, Seema Anil Sehgal motivated the young participants to connect to their roots and culture. She highlighted how such activities shape our personalities and provide a new radiance in our aura. She also recited a song on the demand of the students.

Earlier, the events of Folk Dance, Creative Choreography, Clay Modelling, Rangoli and Debate were conducted.

In Folk Dance, 1st and 2nd positions were secured by GCW Parade & Centre for Distance and Online Education respectively.

In Creative Choreography, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by CD & OE JU, GCW Parade and KC Law College respectively.

In Debate, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Ojeswi Rajput and Samiyaa Sharma from GCW Parade, Prisha Sachdeva and Parth Raina from The Law School JU and Suhani Koul and Naqiya Bushra from KC Law College. Certificate of Merit was awarded to Tamanna Manhas and Aseesabjot Kaur from Dept. of Psychology.

In Rangoli, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Shivani Ghai from IMFA, Mohd Zaigham from Dept of Law JU and Ankita Sharma from The Law School JU respectively. Certificate of Merit was awarded to Mohit Singh from Dept. of Law JU.

In Clay Modelling, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Rupinder Singh from GDC R S Pura, Ritik Sharma from GDC R S Pura and Bhavishya from IMFA. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Gaurav Angral from IMFA and Gurleen Kaur from Dept of Journalism JU.