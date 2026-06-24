3rd World Santoor Day celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 23: Keeping the living legacy from legends to senior and young artists, the 3rd edition of World Santoor Day was today celebrated here today.

In this regard an event organised by SaMaPa (Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts) here at the Chinmaya Auditorium, New Delhi, was witnessed by music lovers and prominent personalities.

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The programme marked the Birth Anniversary of the 'Saint of Santoor' and the 'King of Strings', the great Saint Music Legend late Pt. Bhajan Sopori, celebrating his enduring legacy and his continued relevance in the contemporary times.

The day was announced and celebrated as the first ever 'World Santoor Day' in the year 2024 by the artist and the creative arts fraternity.

Talking about the programme, Pandit (Dr) Abhay Rustum Sopori said, "World Santoor Day pays homage to an instrument which is synonymous with the centuries-old musical heritage and culture of India. It is indeed a highly significant day for me as it is observed on the birthday of my father and guru, Pandit Bhajan Sopori, who dedicated his entire life to enhancing the sanctity of the Santoor, continuing the tradition of Sufiana of Kashmir and ensuring that classical music becomes relevant and accessible for people across the globe. His aim was much more than performance; he wanted people to understand the importance of values, conversation and human connection through music, and Santoor was the medium of this mission."

This year, the festival saw Santoor performances by young talented Divyansh Srivastava accompanied by Khurram Ali Niazi (Tabla) and Varun Rajasekharan (Ghatam) presenting Raga Jhinjhoti in the 'Sopori Baaj' style; Pandit Sandip Chatterjee accompanied by Pandit Durjay Bhaumik (Tabla) presenting Raga Kaushik Dhwani; and maestro Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori accompanied by Ustad Akram Khan (Tabla) and Pandit Vishwambhar Nath Mishra (Pakhawaj), the Mahant of Sankat Mochan Mandir, Varanasi, presenting Raga Malkauns highlighting the essence of Sopori Sufiana Gharana and Sopori Baaj.

The programme was compered by eminent TV personality Sadhna Shrivastav.