3rd NTPC National Ranking Senior Archery tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 14: The finals of the senior category of the 3rd NTPC National Ranking Archery tournament 2026 concluded today at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Stadium, Katra. The championship is being organised by the Archery Association of J&K under the aegis of the Archery Association of India and J&K Sports Council, in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Dhruv Gupta, Director Sports, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra, was the chief guest and distributed cash prizes among winners and top performers in the Senior Men’s and Women’s Compound and Recurve events.

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The championship has attracted the country’s top 16 archers in both men’s and women’s categories, while a total of 1,075 archers from across India are scheduled to participate in the tournament being held from September 13 to 21.

In Senior Compound Women, Vaishnavi Kumar Patil of Maharashtra secured first position, followed by Kumud Saini of Delhi in second and Jasveer Kaur of RSPB in third.

In Senior Compound Men, Maharashtra’s Mihir Nitin Apar emerged winner. Aman Saini of Delhi finished second, while Priyansh of Delhi secured third position.

In Senior Recurve Women, Ridhi of Haryana claimed first place, with Sharvari Somnath Shende of Maharashtra finishing second and Simranjeet Kaur of Punjab third.

In Senior Recurve Men, Parth Sushant Saunkhe of Maharashtra secured first position, followed by Sukhchain Singh of SSCB in second and Pawan of RSPB in third.

Prominent personalities present included Vikram Singh, President, Archery Association of J&K; Sharat Chander Singh, Joint Secretary, Athletics Federation of India; Sunil Sharma, General Secretary, Archery Association of J&K; Ajay Sharma, General Secretary, Table Tennis Association of J&K; and Arun Sharma, President, District Reasi Archery Association.

The championship is being conducted by the Technical Panel of the Archery Association of India under the supervision of Sandeep Duklan, Director Competition, and Sunil Sharma, Organizing Secretary.