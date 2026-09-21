3rd NTPC National Ranking Archery tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 20: The 3rd NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2026 culminated at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Stadium, Katra.

Organised by the Archery Association of J&K under the aegis of the Archery Association of India and J&K Sports Council, in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the championship brought together 1,075 archers from across the country from September 13 to 21.

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The event also featured the country's top 16 archers in the men's and women's categories, including Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, Olympian Bhajan Kaur, Aman Saini, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal.

Colonel Sumit Sharma, Commanding Officer, 11 JAKRIF, was the chief guest and distributed cash prizes to the top performers. He congratulated the archers and appreciated the organisers, officials, coaches and volunteers for conducting the national-level championship successfully.

In the Junior Compound Women category, Lakeisha Gahlyan of Delhi secured first place, followed by Chetnaben Sakara Rabari of Gujarat and Angel of Haryana. In Junior Compound Men, Vasu Yadav of Rajasthan finished first, Lovepreet Singh of Haryana second and Gurekamveer Singh of Punjab third. Khushi Kumari of Jharkhand won the Junior Recurve Women title, with Kondapavuluri Yuktha of Andhra Pradesh second and Dhriti Sharma of Rajasthan third. In Junior Recurve Men, Dnyanesh Cherale of AAI (Airports) emerged winner, followed by Aditya Shivprasad Pawar of Maharashtra and Rudra Kumar of Delhi.

The technical officials were also felicitated for their contribution to the successful conduct of the championship.