3rd Forensic Science Conclave 2026 at Banasthali Vidyapith concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 18: The 3rd Forensic Science Conclave 2026 inaugurated at Department of Legal Studies Banasthali Vidyapith was concluded here today.

Prof Siddharth Shastri, president Banasthali Vidyapith and Prof. Ina Shastri vice chancellor Banasthali Vidyapith were the Patrons of the event.

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The three-day academic extravaganza brought together eminent forensic scientists, legal experts, academicians and students from all over India, making it a milestone in bridging the discipline of forensic science and law.

The Conclave started with traditional lamp lighting ceremony and Saraswati Vandana.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof Siddharth Shastri, president, Banasthali Vidyapith.

Dr Purohit talked about Maharshi Punarvasu's understanding of Pragya Aparadha (intellectual error or failure of wisdom) was highlighted, along with the major forensic science-related concepts found in the Garuda Purana and the Atharvaveda.

Learned experts for the 3 day conclave included eminent experts like, Justice M N Bhandari (Former Chief Justice of Madras, High Court), Dr Harsh Sharma, Former Director, FSL, Madhya Pradesh; Prof. Adarsh Kumar (Director U.P. FSL), Dr Vinod Dhingra, Joint Director, RFSL, Gwalior and Dr Ajay Srivastava (Principal Specialist and HOD, Forensic Medicine, H K Hospital, Jaipur).

The conclave included a host of competitions on Crime Scene Investigation, Forensic Models and Poster making on Forensic evidence. Students displayed remarkable vigour innovation and scientific temper in all the events.

The event also featured a release of 3 books authored by Dr Rituja Sharma and the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science laboratory for academic collaboration.

The conclave aims to strengthen the connection between science and justice while promoting practical learning, scientific inquiry and interdisciplinary understanding among students.