3P Investment Managers buys 2.5 pc stake in Entero Healthcare for Rs 150 cr; stock jumps nearly 7 pc

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: 3P Investment Managers has acquired a 2.5 per cent stake in Entero Healthcare Solutions for nearly Rs 150 crore through open market transactions, according to BSE block deal data.

Mumbai-based 3P Investment Managers, through 3P India Equity Fund 1 and 3P India Equity Fund 1M, bought a total of 10,88,500 shares, representing a 2.5 per cent stake in Entero Healthcare Solutions.

The transactions were executed on Monday at an average price of Rs 1,377.80 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 149.97 crore.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prasid Uno Family Trust, a public shareholder, sold an equal number of shares at the same price.

Following the transaction, the trust's holding in Entero Healthcare Solutions declined to 7.95 per cent from 10.45 per cent.

After the stake sale, it, however, remains the company's largest public shareholder.

Shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions surged nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday to trade at Rs 1,635 apiece on the BSE.

3P Investment Managers is managed by veteran investor Prashant Jain, along with Ashwani Kumar and Sharad Mohnot. It focuses on Indian listed equities. (PTI)